4 Keys To Making Warm TV Comedy, From “Friends” And “Grace and Frankie” Co-Creator Marta Kauffman

It all started with a misunderstanding. Marta Kauffman had heard some scuttlebutt about Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda both plotting a return to television. Since she heard the names together, unable to resist the siren song of two-thirds of the Nine to Five cast, Kauffman assumed the two would be a package deal. They were not. But that didn’t stop Kauffman from teaming up with former collaborator Howard J. Morris to put Fonda and Tomlin into the kind of TV show she prefers–one where the comedy comes from the characters, not at their expense.

Marta Kaufman and Howard Morris Photo: Eric Charbonneau, courtesy of Netflix

Thus was born Grace and Frankie, the Netflix series that debuted last month. Unlike the casting process of the most famous show Kauffman co-created, a little program called Friends, the leads here did not have to be whittled down from a thousand candidates. This time, Kauffman started with the leads and worked backward, building a show around them. Her daughter ended up being the one to hit upon the money idea: What if Fonda and Tomlin’s husbands leave them . . . for each other. Even without knowing that Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston would end up inhabiting those other crucial roles, the project had a lot of promise. Kauffman and Morris set to work on pitching it outside of the network system, where they could explore the themes and beats that had already begun bubbling up, without being hemmed in by a 22-minute time limit each episode. What they ultimately landed on is a show that is very much of its era–following movies like Beginners and shows like Transparent–but also rooted in the punchy humor of classic sitcoms.

A lot has to go right in order for a show to hit the notes its creators intended. Kauffman and Morris talked to Co.Create recently about putting together a writers room, learning from the cast, and experimenting with different vibes until they create just the right level of warmth.

FRIENDS: (clockwise l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay Photo: Jon Ragel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While there’s no shortage of material to be mined from two women whose husbands left them for each other in their golden years, the show’s premise had to be sustainable beyond the elevator pitch.

“When you come up with a premise, you’re not just coming up with an idea where people begin. What you come up with is really what the show’s about,” Kauffman says. “For Grace and Frankie, the premise that the two husbands fall in love with each other and are gonna get married—that’s a jumping-off point. The show is really more about starting your life over in your seventies. What do you do when it all blows up and you’re seventy? The other thing is secondary to that.”





Although the pair first met on the set of HBO’s Dream On in the early ’90s, Kauffman and Morris also worked together on a series of Lifetime movies–and chafed against the restrictions of the channel. On paper, Grace and Frankie seems like something that could have ended up going in that direction–one marked by sappiness and melodrama–but its creators wanted a different tone. Exactly what tone they were going for, however, was something that had to reveal itself.

“The hardest thing was finding that right balance where you felt like this is a comedy but this is a serious comedy,” Morris says. “We discovered that things that are too broad don’t work on this show, and so the tone was absolutely the hardest thing for everybody to find, including the actors, the directors, the network, the studio, and us.”