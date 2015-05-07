That Same Day Puppy Drone Delivery Service Is Really A Humane Society PSA

There’s no doubt that two of the coolest things to come out of the 21st century so far are Amazon same-day delivery and drones (and obviously the coming combination of the two ).

People also seem to love puppies. So just imagine the excitement when the possibility of same-day puppy deliver by drone appeared. Last week, Same Day Pups launched and appeared to be an ambitious plan to become the, uh, Uber of puppies. Much like eating an entire tub of cake frosting for breakfast, or Hot Pursuit, this may initially have seemed like a fantastic idea.

Now the Humane Society of the United States has revealed the organization was behind the ad, created by agency Rokkan, to raise awareness about puppy mills and drive people to adopt instead of purchasing pets online. The video of drone-delivered puppies drove to a site with photos of adorable pups for sale–clicks revealed the reality behind buying a "purebred" dog from an unknown breeder or store.





Kathleen Summers, director of outreach and research for the Stop Puppy Mills Campaign at The Humane Society, says that some of the worst puppy mills hide their business behind deceptive, professional-looking websites. “Today’s consumers are so used to researching and purchasing products online that they are often duped into purchasing puppies from questionable operations simply because of the quality of their websites,” says Summers. “We want to help share the news that click-and-ship is fine for sweaters and shoes, but not for puppies. Consumers should do their research, and never purchase a puppy from a breeder they have not visited in person.”