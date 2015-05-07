Today In Tabs: How To Succeed In Business By Stealing From The Weak

The first time I came across an anonymous Tumblr blog called Shit People Say To Women Directors, I couldn’t stop reading for almost an hour. Stories of female directors, producers, production assistants and every position in between treated like crap simply because of their gender. The sheer number of examples the blog’s authors said they received in their first few days was depressing, but also, sadly, not really a surprise. Here, the GIFs feel like a weak cry for how frustrating and demeaning the situation must feel for so many women.

Scaachi Koul wrote an etiquette guide for what would seem to be a very basic skill: “How Can I Talk to Women On The Internet Without Being Creepy?” But then you realize millions of men truly have absolutely no clue what they are doing is wrong.

There already is a Tumblr for terrible things said to Lady Journos, and sexism in the law profession is resulting in a huge number of women still being screwed out of pay and management roles. Which leads me to conclude that if you are not having conversations about how poorly women are being treated in the workplace and how things need to change, then you are actively part of the problem. Hopefully, Ellen Pao’s trial and tableflip.club are just the beginning.

Of course there are men who want things to stay the same. A significant number of them need to be crushed and fired into the sun.