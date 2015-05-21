Arrange Your Living Room Furniture Like A Slide Puzzle

Your average living room set consists of a couch, a loveseat, and a coffee table. Maybe you spice things up with an accent chair. And in your home, there’s one, maybe two ways to arrange this furniture so it serves your day to day life.

Mosaico, produced for the furniture company Sancal by the design studio Yonho, imagines another way. It’s a line of square, rectangular, and hexagonal furniture designed to slide together in any configuration you can imagine. The bases are built from ash, then topped with marble, upholstery, and maybe another wood. When arranged, you can create anything from an ornate circular marble ring table, to a long bench, to a simple chaise lounge with a holder for your drink.

Yonho describes it as a collection of “occasional tables and seating solutions,” meaning less that it’s only for special occasions, and more that it can be reconfigured for the moment, whether that be a cocktail party to a night of Netflix. As we move back into cities and homes trend smaller, furniture companies are considering more multifunctional pieces that might helps us break the mold of that old couch, loveseat, coffee table combo. Don’t be shocked if your future living room looks more Mosaico than Ashley.

[via Dezeen]