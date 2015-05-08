Meet The Woman Working To Change Low-Income Workers’ Prospects

In stories of the tech industry, it’s not uncommon to hear about prodigies who’ve dropped out of college once they have the skills to snag a six-figure salary. Right behind them are high school grads enrolling in hacker schools and alternative programs , and also heading off to hefty salaries.

But for many, the reality is a lot starker. The recession brought hard times across economic strata, but as the economy has revived, it has left many more behind. The U.S. leads the world in low-wage work, and those paychecks have declined by 5% over the 1979–2013 period, despite a generation of productivity gains (64.9%), according to the Economic Policy Institute, which also projects that over one in four workers (28%) will be in low-wage jobs in 2020.

Carmen Rojas

Carmen Rojas witnessed this firsthand. A first-generation Latina, she was raised by parents who didn’t graduate from high school, and with siblings who had no aspirations to attend college. Friends and other family members were all low-wage workers. Rojas chose a different path, graduating from UC Berkeley with a PhD in city and regional planning, and going on to nonprofit work serving the needs of low-income communities and minorities in the Bay Area before landing at Living Cities, where she worked with 22 of the largest foundations and financial institutions in the world to improve opportunities for low-income people.

It would become the springboard to launch The Workers Lab. In less than six months, Rojas and three others developed a strategy for an accelerator that invests in entrepreneurs, community organizers, technologists, economic justice organizations, issue campaigns, and businesses, to create scalable and self-sustaining solutions that improve conditions for low-wage workers.

From the beginning, Rojas admits that even with her PhD, she wasn’t an expert on labor policy, entrepreneurship, or investments, but that actually served her well in making connections. She listened, asked questions, even suspended disbelief when it was called for. “I settled into curiosity in order to satisfy my appetite to be of service,” she writes.

Thus the goal of The Workers Lab to vet ideas, services, and products from a wide range of individuals came into focus. It would attract over 200 applications, the majority of which were nonprofits seeking recoverable grants and 40% of which were startups looking for equity investments to build out ideas like a digital gaming app to retrain fast food workers to get better-paying jobs.

It’s a bit too early to tell how these early bids for investment will fare, but this work and much of Rojas’s career have been a carefully choreographed dance between advocating for low-wage workers and moving the big corporate and governmental institutions capable of taking action to make change. For this, she credits her upbringing and being a Latina woman as competitive advantages.