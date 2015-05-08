Microsoft Throws Windows Phone An iOS And Android Life Preserver

Modern developer conferences have evolved from technical seminars into extravaganzas that are part homecoming, part revival. In doing so, they’ve become a touchstone of a technology ecosystem’s health and momentum. Microsoft’s Build–held last week at San Francisco’s Moscone Center–has become the company’s answer to Google’s I/O and Apple’s WWDC, which will be held in May and June, respectively, at Moscone.

With audiences packed with developers who have invested much in the success of these large company’s initiatives–and who have often been able to attend only because they won a lottery for the limited available seats–it’s not surprising that news of new products that may expand the reach of major platforms receives an enthusiastic response. But the news at Build, much of which involved Microsoft’s moves to bring more apps to Windows, especially on smartphones, was far from a panacea.

Despite a more touch-friendly Windows Phone reboot five years ago, the $7 billion acquisition of Nokia’s phone division, and the move to eliminate its licensing fees, Windows Phone has barely made a dent in the market share of its chief rivals, iOS and Android. Because of this, there are far fewer apps available and their features tend to lag behind those on the two big platforms.

Last year, Nokia briefly tried to tap into the Android app ecosystem with an inexpensive Frankenphone called the Nokia X. It actually ran Android but with a Windows-like interface and Microsoft services. However, apps that tapped into certain Android features had to be modified to run properly.

The Nokia X was killed shortly after Microsoft’s acquisition, but apparently Microsoft has realized that the Nokia team was onto something. At Build, it announced that Windows developers will be able to repurpose code they’ve written for Android and iOS apps, giving them a considerable head start on bringing their wares to Windows devices.

Nokia X attempted usurping Android to benefit Microsoft.

Alas, the move to piggyback on Android’s success has been the late act of desperate companies, and hasn’t paid off in game-changing dividends. These companies have included Barnes & Noble, which opened the Nook to Google Play just before killing its tablet line; and BlackBerry, which first supported an approach similar to Microsoft’s before bringing the Amazon Appstore to its phones.