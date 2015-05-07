Coke’s Interactive Mother’s Day Story Lets You See Life Through The Eyes Of Mom And Daughter

Most moody teenagers have heard their mom or dad tell them at least once to “just wait until you have kids” to see what a challenge being a parent can be. For Mother’s Day this year, Coca-Cola is telling a coming of age story from both a mother’s and daughter’s perspective–at the same time.

Much like Honda’s awesome interactive film “The Other Side,” here in Coke’s “Inseparable,” created by agency DAVID and interactive shop Interlude, we’re able to flip the story with a click between mother and daughter’s POV as the film continues to play. Playing as a toddler, fighting as a teen, and finally, adding another pair of eyes to the story, it’s a sweet tale made even better when the kicker offers a free, three-minute phone call to anywhere in the world so you can call your own mom.