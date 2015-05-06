Oprah Announces A New Reality Show

In Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oprah Winfrey announced a new “intentional” reality show on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) that will star actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL player Rodney Peete. The new show is called For Peete’s Sake.

Winfrey announced the show at the OWN headquarters in West Hollywood, as part of Fast Company‘s FC/LA creativity conference.

Holly Robinson Peete with Fast Company editor-in-chief Robert Safian Photo: Instagram user AdvertisingWeek

Winfrey made a surprise appearance at the conference and was met with huge applause. After describing another new series for OWN, called Belief, she announced the new reality show. Belief documents different people’s lives around the world, asking the questions, “Why are we here? And what does it all mean?”

Robinson Peete, a longtime friend of Winfrey, said that although she and her family live in Hollywood, “we’re not Hollywood.” The show will chronicle the couple and their children–their son has autism–and “400 pounds of dog,” said Robinson Peete. Winfrey stressed that the reality show would be “intentional” and uplifting and that she felt good about the project because she has known the Peete family and their story for so long.

