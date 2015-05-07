Lyft Teams Up With Verizon To Find New Riders Through Their Phones

Lyft has a new strategy to get its ride-sharing app onto more people’s phones: have the app installed on new phones before they’re sold. Today the company announced a national partnership with Verizon, which will see the app pre-loaded onto select Verizon Android devices (iPhone users will still have to seek out the app the old-fashioned way).

Naturally the partnership goes both ways–Lyft drivers who are on or join the Verizon Wireless network can get 15% off their monthly bills, with additional discounts on family plans and accessories, as part of Lyft’s Accelerate driver rewards program. A smartphone plan is as necessary for drivers as it is for riders, so a partnership with a large mobile carrier makes sense as the company aims to gain market share and drivers against biggest rival Uber.

“Lyft is a pioneer in the ride-sharing industry and broader sharing economy, using innovative mobile technology to make transportation more efficient and affordable,” said Verizon Wireless regional president Russ Preite in a blog post. “Lyft and Verizon Wireless have a shared commitment to delivering convenient and reliable experiences to customers, no matter where they are. This partnership is a natural fit that will not only save customers time and money, but also enhance the Lyft ride experience for both passengers and drivers.”

Lyft’s announcement suggests that future integrations are in store, but for now it looks like the first goal is to bump up Lyft’s visibility to potential new users, and get a few more Verizon subscribers among Lyft drivers.