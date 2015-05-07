“Leaked” Footage Shows U.K. Politicians Rap-Battling For Power

Political campaigns can leave voters wondering just what kind of people politicians really are. Ferociously competitive drunken louts who are pretty bad at rapping, if this new film from U.K. telecoms provider EE is to be believed.

The spot, released on the eve of the U.K. General Election, is by Saatchi & Saatchi London and purports to be “leaked” footage of secretly filmed events taking place in Westminster five hours after a party leaders debate.

It seems during those hours large quantities of alcohol have been consumed and things have got a bit messy. Unable to stop competing with each other, the “politicians” are engaged in a karaoke contest using ’90s track The Power by Snap!

The spoof film makes reference to several campaign points, for instance, a lookalike of Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon shouts: “Sing with me Ed!” to Labour Party leader Ed Miliband, who has claimed throughout the election campaign that he would not do a deal with the SNPs in order to form a government.





London Mayor Boris Johnston is represented too (he must have gatecrashed) and provides a stirring finale in a way that is all too believable. The film then cuts to the words: “This lot are battling for power” followed by “We’re giving it away.”

It’s all to promote a new batch of the mobile network’s Power Bar, a portable mobile phone charger, which the company gives away to EE customers. Users can charge their device with the Power Bar then either recharge it at home or swap it for another fully charged one at any EE store.