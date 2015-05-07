Samsung Celebrates Mother’s Day By Making Sport Of Your Mom’s Texting Style

That’s the theme of Samsung’s new Mother’s Day spot, which happily replaces the sappy tearjerking for some gentle ribbing (note the easter egg: some of the moms’ phone numbers are visible in the spot. You can call them). You love your mom, sure, but she is also the person most likely to text you cryptic phrases like “how do I hashtag your brother,” or to send four empty dialogue boxes in a row, or to mistake the poop emoji for ice cream. If we are going to celebrate our moms, then why not celebrate all of their many and varied traits–from the strength and grace they taught to us throughout our lives to the fact that they keep inexplicably texting us their current location without knowing how or why they did it. And give her a call while you’re at it–that makes way more sense to your mom than texting.



