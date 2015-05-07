That Time World Famous DJ Steve Aoki Popped In To Talk Music And Bake Cakes

For top EDM DJ Steve Aoki, cake is not just for dessert. At his raucous live shows, Aoki often whips the crowd into an even frothier delirium by hurling a baked treat into the crowd. It’s a ton of fun, of course, but it’s also a way for the entertainer to create a memorable, lasting experience for fans and to leave a delicious trail for his brand. Aoki recently stopped by our office recently to talk about his innovative music, an expanding empire, and the tech of today and tomorrow. Oh, and to bake some cake–he comes by his culinary skills honestly, after all.