This 15-Second Ping-Pong Rally Will Make You Sweat, Scream, Grab A Paddle

It’s one thing when a man and a machine have an insanely epic Ping-Pong rally. It’s quite another–and even more pulse-quickening–when the world’s No. 1-ranked table tennis player, Ma Long, goes paddle to paddle with another top Chinese player, Fang Bo. And that’s exactly what happened recently at the 2015 World Table Tennis Championships. But don’t take our word for it: Watch the clip below to see the 15-second jolt of adrenaline that some are already calling the “point of the century.” Yes, we know there is still a little time left in this century, but still–nice shots!