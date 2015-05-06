Today In Tabs: The Art Of The Burn

T he Albigenses were a 12th and 13th century heretical Catholic sect , who “believed in a good spirit who created the spiritual, and in an evil spirit who created the material world.” The `net is also a struggle between the forces of good and evil: the Burn vs. the Tab . Yesterday was all Tabs, so to maintain the universal balance, today is dedicated to the art of the Burn. The Albigenses also “commended… in general, the extinction of human life” so I feel like they still have a lot of good ideas to offer us.

Yesterday Liz Lopatto reviewed a plate that weighs your food and takes pictures of it, because dieting (?), and concluded “a plate that measures calories and ignores all the human components of food? Keep your money.” The Smart Plate twitter got all snotty with her, recommending this review instead which raved that “Fitly’s vision for its just-Kickstarted SmartPlate isn’t entirely laughable.” I guess that was the best they could do. Ms. Lopatto, you may now clap back:

.@getsmartplate yes, you really got the short straw when a respected science journalist wrote about you instead — Elizabeth Lopatto (@mslopatto) May 6, 2015

One of Secret’s early backers at Google Ventures, Bill Maris, told Mike Isaac and David Gelles that the app’s second fundraising round was “like a bank heist.” Maris tried to walk the quote back in an email, pointing out that “[Byttow] and Chrys worked extremely hard…” so I guess they deserve to pocket $3 million in VC money each. Congrats anyone else who has ever worked extremely hard! Your fat payday is waiting for you at Google Ventures.

Jamie Lauren Keiles chronicled a `net subculture that is very real and also super depressing, the “stable, midlevel urban creative type… feeling nothing as he tosses links into the ether.” Notably for our purposes she managed to craft a burn so tight that everyone has a different idea about whom, specifically, it is a brûler à clef: “At night, he strokes himself to a Kinfolk centerfold while his girlfriend whispers in his ear, ’N E V E R T W E E T.’” Dang.

“Stand still so I can yell at you.” —Everyone — Paul Ford (@ftrain) May 6, 2015

Carly Fiorina courted the favor of the digital generation at a TechCrunch conference by telling them that “85 to 95 percent of what people spend time doing on their technology today is pretty superficial and useless.” “Welcome!” said the TechCrunch host. “Thank you! Great to have me!” replied Fiorina. Great. To. Have. Me. Carly Fiorina is uniquely terrible at everything she does, which Katie Benner made clear in Bloomberg View: “To cut to the chase: Fiorina was fired from HP because she did a bad job.”

Al-Jazeera America staffers and ex-staffers torched the network in the Times. Emily Nussbaum burned critics of feminist TV stars pretty hard in her Amy Schumer profile: “when you’re put on a pedestal, the whole world gets to upskirt you.” Josephine Livingstone burned men at literary readings and their terrible self-involved questions, something Mallory did recently as well so maybe they’ve been hitting the same readings. Lol j/k all men in all audiences have been like this forever. “Never Take Questions” is IRL for “Never Read the Comments.” Jeremy Renner stood by his opinion that Black Widow is “a slut”. “I’m taking about a fictional character!” protested Renner while applying his moral judgement to the fictional character’s fictional choices which were written by a man. Leigh Alexander for the burn:

“if you play a meatshield on manchild films for a living, sorry you’re a slut” *audience erupts in laughter, comedy suit host slaps knee* — Leigh Alexander (@leighalexander) May 5, 2015

And finally, The Verge’s Ben Popper posted a glowing blurb about Reddit’s new video venture, coincidentally run by “Stephen Greenwood and Jordan Oplinger, two veterans of The Verge video team,” who are “incredibly talented dudes…” Ryan Tate provided a graphical burn: