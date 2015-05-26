Nashville & Los Angeles Uncovered: Evan Lowenstein’s Picks

Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business share their favorite hometown restaurants, bars, shops, and activities in our new series in partnership with Aloft Hotels, Destinations Uncovered.
Nashville
Barista Parlor
Hands down, the best coffee in town. And the vibe is equally as great. Plenty of space to get work done—you could literally stay there all day… but then you’d be that guy. Bonus cool factor: co-owned by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.
519 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206
Biscuit Love
You no longer have to drive out to Loveless Cafe to get great biscuits! This place is the real deal. Expect a line out the door.
316 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Pinewood Social
Great place for anytime of day or any clientele. A bowling alley in back adds to its flair. My drink of choice: Blood & Sand
33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210
Percy Warner
Spending as much time as I do in city life, it sure is nice to have a park with trails like this only minutes from the heart of the city. I mostly take the 2.5 mile trail but if I have enough time and it’s a gorgeous day, then I’ll opt for the 5 mile hike.
7311 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221
Robert’s Western World
The best bar for authentic country music in all of downtown. There are more popular bars but if you’re in the know, then you know this is where to go.
416 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Rolf & Daughters
One of the finest dining experiences in the entire city. Go here if you need to impress a foodie.
700 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208
LOS ANGELES
Bottega Louie
This is my go-to restaurant for all occasions. It always feels like something special is happening. Dress code ranges from formal wear to t-shirt and shorts. Yet, somehow it all works perfectly. First timers will ogle at the macaroon towers. They taste as good as they look. They don’t take reservations but ask for Niko and tell her you’re my friend.
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Perch
This rooftop bar was one of the best kept secrets for about three years but it has recently become a favorite amongst the in-crowd. The ambiance is great and the two story patio offers stunning views of the city. There is a great jazz band that plays on Tuesday nights.
448 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Griffith Park
Ok, this isn’t located in downtown, but it’s not far. It’s one of the best places to go hiking in the entire city and offers great views of the Hollywood sign. This is where fellow MCP’er Dana Brunetti and I meet up a few times a week when we’re in town.
4730 Crystal Springs Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Last Bookstore
This truly feels like the last bookstore ever. No bookstore celebrates the appreciation for books and reading more than this one. It’s such a great place to go and get lost for a few hours. I always leave feeling smarter and more relaxed.
453 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Pantry
Opened in 1924, this cafe has never been closed. It doesn’t even have a lock on the front door. This place is a real LA landmark. Cash only. Line around the block at nearly all hours of the day.
877 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Evan Lowenstein is the Founder and CEO of Stageit.
