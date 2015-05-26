Nashville & Los Angeles Uncovered: Evan Lowenstein’s Picks

Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business share their favorite hometown restaurants, bars, shops, and activities in our new series in partnership with Aloft Hotels, Destinations Uncovered.

Great place for anytime of day or any clientele. A bowling alley in back adds to its flair. My drink of choice: Blood & Sand 33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210

You no longer have to drive out to Loveless Cafe to get great biscuits! This place is the real deal. Expect a line out the door. 316 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

Hands down, the best coffee in town. And the vibe is equally as great. Plenty of space to get work done—you could literally stay there all day… but then you’d be that guy. Bonus cool factor: co-owned by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. 519 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Spending as much time as I do in city life, it sure is nice to have a park with trails like this only minutes from the heart of the city. I mostly take the 2.5 mile trail but if I have enough time and it’s a gorgeous day, then I’ll opt for the 5 mile hike.

7311 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221

Percy Warner Park

The best bar for authentic country music in all of downtown. There are more popular bars but if you’re in the know, then you know this is where to go.

416 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

One of the finest dining experiences in the entire city. Go here if you need to impress a foodie.

700 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208

This is my go-to restaurant for all occasions. It always feels like something special is happening. Dress code ranges from formal wear to t-shirt and shorts. Yet, somehow it all works perfectly. First timers will ogle at the macaroon towers. They taste as good as they look. They don’t take reservations but ask for Niko and tell her you’re my friend.

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017

This rooftop bar was one of the best kept secrets for about three years but it has recently become a favorite amongst the in-crowd. The ambiance is great and the two story patio offers stunning views of the city. There is a great jazz band that plays on Tuesday nights.

448 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90013