Tanlines Gets Down To Business, Sets up Conference Call To Preview New Album

If you’re a musician, the current music industry climate pretty much demands that you develop a social media strategy before you even consider releasing new music.

One of the recent trends for artists with massive followings has been to record in secret and then drop new music out of nowhere like it’s hot. All other artists less endowed with instant mass reach need to figure out how to get the word out that they have a new record coming out soon.

If album promotion were a regulated, and official, competition, Tanlines would be winning. The electronic-pop duo from Brooklyn have figured out how to inject a healthy dose of creativity and humor into the business of releasing their new record Highlights, out May 19.

If you want to hear the band’s new album two weeks early, you’ll have to join a conference call at 2 p.m. EST on May 6th to hear it. (You can dial in at (605) 562-3140 and use access code 874405.)





“I think about all of the stuff around the album and music, from artwork, videos, websites, and social media, as ways to get our personality and sensibilities out there and to kind of sit alongside and inform the music,” Tanlines’ multi-instrumentalist Jesse Cohen tells us. “This is especially true for our sense of humor. Using humor in the stuff around the album is a good way to get it out there.”

Before the early conference call listening experience, the band created a Netflix parody site which showcases the band’s songs in place of the service’s on-demand videos.





Tanlines isn’t the only band trying to figure out how to get their music out beyond the traditional means. Britney Spears started thinking outside the box when she recently debuted her new single in select Uber rides, instead of a popular music service. Spears’s stunt most likely garnered fewer chuckles than Tanlines’ promotion, however.