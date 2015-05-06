Illusionist Darcy Oake Pulls Off Coffee Shop Levitation Stunt In New Tim Hortons Campaign

To launch a new summer drink, Canadian coffee chain (and borderline religion) Tim Hortons and agency JWT Canada teamed up with illusionist Darcy Oake to exaggerate the effects of the brand’s Creamy Chocolate Chill. A customer walks in and orders, sits down and as she’s taking her first sip, levitates off her stool. Her boyfriend freaks out, the other patrons, even the coffee shop employees are wide-eyed WTFing all over the place.

Many will remember Oake as the charming Canuck from Winnipeg who strolled onto the stage for season eight of Britain’s Got Talent and blew their minds with some incredible tricks. He ended up finishing fifth, escaping a straightjacket and gigantic bear trap in the finals, and has since signed on with Creative Artists Agency.

Seeing as Tim Hortons, like hockey, is practically a religion in Canada, the only way this campaign starring the son of a Hockey Night in Canada commentator could be more Canadian is if he was levitating a beaver to promote a new poutine. Stereotypes!

The behind-the-scenes is almost as good as the actual stunt thanks to the actress’s reaction to rehearsal, being in on the joke but still not having any idea how the sweet hell she’s floating in the air.