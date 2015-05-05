Twitter’s CFO Gets A New Job: Explaining Twitter

Twitter’s long-running search for a new marketing chief just came to surprising conclusion–at least for now. Anthony Noto, the company’s chief financial officer, is apparently poised to take over the marketing department, according to The Verge . The move comes at a pivotal moment in Twitter’s history. Fresh off a sour earnings call–which Noto co-conducted with CEO Dick Costolo–the company is struggling to market itself to new users and make good on the kind of growth that investors are dying to see.

Twitter’s user base is growing, but not quickly enough for investors’ liking. In last week’s call, Costolo outlined the many ways Twitter is trying to attract and retain users, including new approaches to curating tweets and a redesigned home page for logged-out visitors that features popular tweets in a variety of categories.

In his new role overseeing Twitter’s marketing efforts, Noto will be responsible for efforts like these, and presumably many others as Twitter attempts to crawl its way toward profitability.

This move also comes amid a whole lot of executive shuffling and internal drama at Twitter. Explains The Verge:

The search for a CMO has dragged on for months and is still ongoing. According to one source, Kate Jhaveri, senior director of consumer marketing at Twitter, was passed over for the chief marketing role despite the fuss Twitter made over poaching her from Facebook, where she led consumer branding and mobile marketing for three years. The source told The Verge Jhaveri plans to resign, but she is still with the company. (She did not respond to requests for comment.)

If you recognize Noto’s name but can’t quite place why, it may be because he’s the executive who had his Twitter account compromised in February. Hopefully his new job gets off to a smoother start than that one did.

[via The Verge]