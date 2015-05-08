From Being Unforgettable to Getting Over Fear Of Risk: The Most Popular Leadership Stories In Leadership May 4-8

This week, we learned how break the vicious cycle of self-criticism and make a great, and lasting, impression on those around us.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of May 4.





With the average adult receiving (and mostly ignoring) 360 messages a day, it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. But whether it’s wearing a signature clothing item or just lending your ear, there are all kinds of way to make yourself–and your message–unforgettable.





In this week’s “Ask The Experts,” leadership coach Lolly Daskal offers tips on handling an employee that seems to be trying their hardest, but still isn’t meeting expectations. “When they are making every effort and genuinely working hard,” says Daskal, “it’s part of your responsibility to give them every opportunity to be successful.”





Suffering from a fear of taking risks? The good news is you can ease your way into getting over your risk aversion. Whether it’s taking small risks before diving into something bigger or becoming okay with “good enough,” these seven tips can help anyone looking to go outside their comfort zone take that pivotal first step.





It’s much easier to criticize yourself than pat yourself on the back, and that kind of thinking can keep you from moving forward in work–and in life. This week, executive coach Scott Eblin shares tips for breaking the destructive cycle of self-criticism and self-doubt.





According to a new survey of nearly 9,700 full-time workers, one-third of employees report that managing their personal and professional lives has become more difficult. Here, a breakdown of who’s feeling the most pressure to work long after quitting time and why it’s harder than ever to make time for a personal life.