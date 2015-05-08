7 Habits Of People Who Are Happy At Work

When it comes to the research results on happiness in the American workforce, the statistics are not flattering.

A recent survey by the staffing firm Manpower Group discovered that nearly two-thirds of American and Canadian workers were not happy in their job. A recent Gallup survey found that close to 60% of American workers were unhappy enough in their jobs to want a new career. Most of us have found ourselves in a job that was not fulfilling at some point.

While psychologists and social scientists believe some of our happiness is predetermined by our genes, at least a major portion of it is within our control.

Regardless of your situation at work, here are seven habits that people who have found happiness at their jobs have mastered.

Happier people believe in doing the best they can whether or not they are given credit for the work they do. Giving their best makes them feel better about themselves. It creates character, builds self-regard, and forms good work habits that will benefit them in the future regardless if anyone in their present position notices or cares.

People with clear goals they are working toward are able to look beyond everyday workplace irritants and problems. They know they will be temporary, and are able to see beyond them. When things are not going well, they focus on their goals instead of the negative situation that surrounds them at work.

Happier people don’t let themselves get emotionally caught up in negative vibes or gossip that is toxic in the workplace. They focus on the work at hand and on what they are able to do. They avoid getting involved in issues and conflicts that do not involve them and are beyond their area of involvement. They always focus their attention and energies on areas they have control over, which gives them a sense of satisfaction,