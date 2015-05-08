Why Executives Should Stop Quitting To Find Work-Life Balance

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 business lessons of 2015. See the full list here.

What do Google, MongoDB, Uber, and Pimco all have in common? Over the last year, each has had a C-level executive leave by publicly declaring his need for work-life balance.

That’s great for them, but executives who publicly lament their out-of-whack work-life balance and ceremoniously quit do nothing to help millions of people with the same stress and imbalance. The majority of overworked employees, like these executives, just crave quality time with their families. But they can’t quit. There’s no golden parachute to save them.

MongoDB’s former CEO, Max Schireson, kicked things off in August 2014, “stepping back” after citing the conflict between being a dad and CEO. Pimco’s CEO, Mohamed El-Erian, resigned after his daughter gave him a list of 22 childhood milestones he’d missed because of work. Google’s former CFO, Patrick Pichette, resigned in March to spend more time with his family.

This diminishes the millions of workers who struggle, with far fewer resources, to cram a bit of balance into their work-packed days.

Uber’s CFO, Brent Callinicos also resigned in March, mentioning his wife, as most have. “It is time to do what I have desired for a very long time; time to keep a promise to my wife . . . To admit that every day I work, I lose time with my family . . . It is simply time.”

Isn’t it nice to have the option to make that time?

Unfortunately, this diminishes the millions of workers who struggle, with far fewer resources, to cram a bit of balance into their work-packed days.