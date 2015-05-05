U2 Refuse To Be Ignored, Perform Incognito In World’s Most Ignorable Music Venue

Last year, U2 made waves by foisting their music onto unsuspecting iPhone-havers for free. Later, they apologized for doing that. Now, the band is at it again, finding new ways to get people to listen to their music without consent, only this time no instructions are necessary for opting out, beyond walking briskly.

The platinum-drenched arena rock-lords could sell out any venue in the world, but instead they chose to play the relatively un-prestigious Grand Central subway station in New York City. The location informed the band’s production values as well—drummer Larry Mullen Jr used overturned plastic buckets as his kit, and Edge’s guitar case lay open, busker-style, to receive any (wildly unnecessary) donations.

Earbudded commuters doing their best to dodge the quickly gaining crowd and just make it through another day had no idea they were missing out on a pared down version of “Angel of Harlem.” They may eventually get to see it, however, by tuning into the band’s forthcoming appearance on The Tonight Show scheduled for May 8.

[via Entertainment Weekly]