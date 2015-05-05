The Glorious, Creepy Truth About Google’s New “Find My Phone” Feature

Google recently announced a new feature for its search tool: Find My Phone, which automatically locates your Android device as soon as you type the phrase into the search bar. Yep, a map pops up with your phone’s location zeroed in, and you can even make your phone ring remotely. It sounds innocuous enough, but the feature is a result of Google’s partnership with your cellphone carrier and many other machinations under the hood. Watch the video above to see what we think about this invisible step toward real-world artificial intelligence, then tell us what you think about the tech using #29thFloor.