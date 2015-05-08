How To Turn Your Instagram Addiction Into Ca$h

But soon she found herself getting more and more interested in food photography. Last year, she started following the Instagram accounts of Russia’s biggest food photographers, and closely studied food blogs to understand the difference between good and great pictures. “In all honesty, my first photos were terrible,” she says. “It took a while for me to find my footing and style as a photographer. At a certain point, I started to post my pictures on Instagram, and my account really started to take off in just a matter of months.”

I was really excited to actually be earning money from doing something that I love.

Soon after, she heard about a website called Twenty20 that allowed people to upload their Instagram accounts and license photos to brands and publishers for cash. The site was still in beta, and functioned like a stock photo service for mobile photos; companies could find cheap but relevant crowdsourced photos for a variety of uses, and amateur photographers could make money for every photo sold.

“I totally forgot about it–and then one day I got an email that one of my photos had sold without me even doing anything,” says Otvodenko, who now makes steady income from her growing library of food and cooking photographs. “I was really excited to actually be earning money from doing something that I love, without any extra work on my end. Since then, I’ve been diligent about uploading and selling my photos through the platform.”





Twenty20 launched to the public in late February after securing $8 million in Series A funding led by Canaan Partners, with participation from First Round Capital, Bullpen Capital, and VersionOne Ventures. Thanks to rapid growth in beta, the site now has more than 250,000 photographers on its platform and 45 million photos in its library. Companies can search and purchase photos à la carte for standard rates of $10, $20, or $50 based on photo size, or can choose from subscription plans that range from $199 to $1,499 per month, depending on the volume of service needed. Photographers keep 80% of the profit from à la carte purchases and 20% from subscription purchases. Companies can also issue challenges, or contests, for specific photo needs, and the winning photographer keeps 100% of the payment. Beyond the tool’s search function, good photos are surfaced and promoted through “community curation,” as founder and CEO Matt Munson calls it–the system is built “to bubble up the most interesting, engaging work across different types of categories.”

“We started Twenty20 mainly because we saw the explosion of creativity that was happening in mobile photography,” says Munson. “We had seen people like us and our friends on Instagram and other platforms who had really discovered photography because of the iPhone and similar devices, and now they had this high-grade camera in their pocket out in the world, and they could use editing software, and there was just incredible stuff being created. You had people that were creating really interesting imagery, and had a profound social reach, building these big follower counts and having a lot of influence. So we built it around the question of ‘How do we help people like us extend our hobby in more meaningful and interesting ways?’”

The company actually started as Instacanvas, a service to help mobile photographers sell their photos as prints, which rebranded as Twenty20 in 2013. Once the company launched a beta to license digital stock photos, the growth on that side made it clear what the company’s direction should be; the physical commerce service shut down a few months ago.