The Overlooked Asian-American Glass Ceiling

There’s another glass ceiling you haven’t heard much about even though it’s 3.7 times harder to crack. Part of the problem is that it’s hiding in plain sight.

Silicon Valley, bastion of brogrammers and boys’-club VCs, has come under scrutiny for its dearth of diversity. Spurred by critics, Intel has pledged to upend its own dismal statistics by investing $300 million to recruit and promote gender and ethnic diversity within its ranks, while Apple made a $50 million grant to encourage engineers at historically black colleges and Google awarded $775,000 to Code2040 to launch a Technical Applicant Prep (TAP) program to give black and Latino students the resources and skills to get full-time jobs in the tech industry.

What’s missing in these initiatives is any sort of discussion to be more inclusive of Asian-American men and women in the executive pipeline, according to the Ascend Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing objective analysis to address the challenges facing the corporate community.

Ascend recently analyzed 2013 data from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on Google, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, LinkedIn, and Yahoo to determine how the glass ceiling affects Asian-Americans (defined by the EEOC as being from the Far East, Southeast Asia, or the Indian Subcontinent) in rising to management in Silicon Valley. The study authors also noted that they reviewed EEOC data for Cisco and eBay from 2010 and that those numbers were consistent with these companies.

The resulting Executive Parity Index (EPI) compared racial and gender representation at executive levels to each cohort’s representation in the nonmanagerial professional workforce within these five major tech industry players.

Analyzing a sample size of nearly 140,000 professionals, managers, and executives, the study revealed that while Asians made up 27.2% of the professional workforce at these five companies, they accounted for only 13.9% of top brass. For comparison, white men, not surprisingly, were above parity, meaning their representation at the executive level is at least equal to their representation in the professional workforce, according to the data. White women were close behind.





Here’s how the numbers break out by company: