Nutrition App MyFitnessPal Launches Its First Premium Version

MyFitnessPal, a free fitness app that tracks calories eaten rather than exercise, was bought by Under Armour for $475 million back in February. Now MyFitnessPal is releasing its first paid premium version with extra features, for $10 per month or $50 per year, according to a MyFitnessPal blog post . MyFitnessPal, one of Fast Company‘s 2015 Most Innovative Companies in fitness , has 85 million users of its free app, and now it is looking to monetize those fans.





The premium version boosts MyFitnessPal’s nutrition aspect, with dietitian-approved recipes and meal plans. A new “nutrient dashboard” takes the free version’s calorie counting and expands it to track and set goals for things like protein and cholesterol intake, says MyFitnessPal. The premium version also has typical VIP benefits, like jumping ahead in the customer service queue and an ad-free app experience.

MyFitnessPal earned a spot as a 2015 Most Innovative Company for turning weight loss into a simple equation. Its users have lost nearly 200 million pounds. MyFitnessPal claims that its database of information about more than 4 million foods helps the average user drops 10.3 pounds in the first 30 days. Nearly 80% of all wearable devices sync with MyFitnessPal.

