What Are You Waiting For? Coca-Cola Urges You To Choose Happiness (And Coke)

For now that message is “Choose Happiness,” from agency Ogilvy & Mather Amsterdam, featuring Amsterdam-based artist/producer HT rapping about what it takes to be happy. Turns out, happiness is all in your hands. And hey, while you’re reaching for that sunny mood, why not hold a bottle of Coke in the other hand? The spot and its extended version all subtly feature Coke bottles of every stripe among gaggles of people living the good life. In this case, that includes, but isn’t limited to, protesting in riots, dancing in the rain, Indian weddings, the Special Olympics, winning basketball games, and running through the woods at night for a soda-filled forest rave.