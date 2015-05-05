Mutilated Flags Serve As A Graphic Reminder That The Atrocity Of FGM Happens Everywhere

A mutilated flag provides an arresting visual image in this campaign by Ogilvy & Mather London to provoke Britons to acknowledge that Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) does not just happen in faraway places.

O&M created the “It Happens Here” campaign for 28 Too Many, a charity working to end FGM. The organization’s primary focus is on research and enabling local initiatives to end the practice both within the 28 African countries where it occurs and among each country’s diaspora, wherever they may have relocated.





The Union Jack ad is one of six executions–each featuring a different European flag–appearing across the U.K. on outdoor poster sites and in regional print media.

“We are passionate about what 28 Too Many are trying to achieve and feel that the campaign highlights the abuse that is taking place in the U.K. and Europe,” O&M senior copywriter Laura Rogers says. Art director on the campaign was Trevallyn Hall and designer Mark Osborne, with executive creative director Gerry Human.

“This emotive campaign visually encompasses the concept that FGM is not an out of sight, out of mind problem but at present a risk to over 60,000 girls in the U.K.,” Dr Ann-Marie Wilson, executive director of 28 Too Many, adds.