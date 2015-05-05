Watch The First Music Video Made Out Of Soundcloud Comments

One of the most unique features of social music sharing site Soundcloud is the ability for listeners to comment on every second of any song. It’s music criticism and commentary distilled down to the micro level.

Not long ago, French artists The Geek x Vrv teamed with agency Fred & Farid’s digital production shop Kill Death Crew to create a site asking fans to comment on the song “Waves” through the Soundcloud player, to be used to create the music video. According to the agency, the team collected more than 400 comments in a few hours, one for each second of the song.





The result, according to the band, is the first-ever music video made with Soundcloud comments. Every second a new comment is revealed with its own artist rendition–painted on wood, in water, shaved in chest hair, and more.