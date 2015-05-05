Ryan Gosling Will Indeed Eat His Cereal, In Quiet Tribute To Late Vine Artist Ryan McHenry

He’s been a walking meme for years now, and Ryan Gosling has struggled to endure it every step of the way. (Or at least since after this interview in 2010.) On a recent press junket for his directorial debut, Lost River, Gosling’s handlers cautioned reporters not to ask any “Hey, Girl” questions. There is one meme, however, that he has just embraced in a big way, and the reason behind it as actually rather touching.

Before Vine had established itself as a venue for breaking performers and musicians, the platform’s first true viral sensation involved the star of Drive and The Notebook eating cereal–or, rather, refusing to do so. Scottish writer and director Ryan McHenry quickly went from eight followers on Vine to hundreds of thousands when he began offering surreal six-second glimpses of his disembodied hand offering a spoonful of cereal to a reluctant Ryan Gosling (via perfectly timed clips from the actor’s films.) Unfortunately, McHenry wasn’t able to enjoy his newfound renown for very long, succumbing recently to a two-year battle with bone cancer. Now, Gosling has paid tribute to the Vine pioneer by setting up a JustGive page in his honor, and more important to the Internet, setting up a Vine account and eating some cereal.





Never has watching a ridiculously good-looking person eat a nutritious breakfast been so cathartic.