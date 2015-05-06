Jabil–The Manufacturing Giant You’ve Never Heard Of–Steps Out Of The Shadows

For an $18 billion manufacturer that has been around for more than 45 years, Jabil Circuit has a remarkably low profile. But the St. Petersburg, Fla. company has played a major role in producing high-profile products from both startups and long-established companies. Unlike most contract manufacturers, it ups the ante with end-to-end services: swanky product design, materials creation, optics, miniaturization, and much more.

The upshot is that Jabil wants customers to commit during the inception phase to cut down on design blunders and speed products to market, ultimately saving time and costs. From Honeywell to NetApp–with many other big-name partners it’s not at liberty to divulge along the way–Jabil is “the name behind 250 of the best brands on the planet,” says CEO Mark Mondello.

And now the company is coming out of the shadows. At its first-ever press gala in April, it unveiled Blue Sky Center, a 100,000-square-foot, design and demo facility in San Jose, Calif.. so dazzling that it puts a Star Trek set to shame. Filled with PhDs, scientists, and engineers of every type, Blue Sky provides everything from design to rapid prototype manufacturing all under one roof. Someone who approached Jabil with an idea on a napkin could leave with a working prototype in hand as well as an understanding of how much it would cost to manufacture millions of units.

Jabil has thrived for years without promoting itself. Now it wants to drum up more partnerships with smaller outfits that might be intimidated by working with an enormous, faceless manufacturer. The company already has a presence in Silicon Valley, but Blue Sky should help raise its profile among the tech startups it wants to reach.

Jabil’s new Blue Sky Center in Silicon Valley

“This place makes manufacturing sexy,” chuckled Erich Hoch, Jabil’s executive vice president of engineering and technology services. In the lobby is the colorful Jabil Capabilities Wall, a touch-screen grid that dramatically details the company’’s vision in all of its multimedia glory. Next to that is an open floor with vibrant kiosks highlighting products from household names. On display is a box of Disney MagicBands, sensor-based wristbands that allow Disney World visitors to do such magical things as access hotel rooms, board rides, and pay for meals by tapping their wristbands to a mouse-logo reader. (Jabil won’t disclose the exact nature of its involvement in the MagicBand project.)

The company’s efforts are hardly all fun and games. On the show-and-tell walking tour, Joanne Moretti, senior vice president of sales enablement and marketing, held up a Jabil-designed miniature camera affixed to the end of a feeding tube that helps technicians see what is happening inside a patient’s throat. Jabil also created the camera materials and adhesives, which are unaffected by stomach acid. “The race is on to innovate, differentiate, and connect,” she stressed. “With an aging population, we see remote health monitoring as a trend. By 2020, the number of connected devices will be up 30-fold.”

Outside the clean room, Dan Gamota, senior director of engineering and technology services, showed a display of memory chips getting smaller and smaller. At the end was a blank box that looked as if nothing was there. He reassured the audience that a multigigabyte speck was indeed mounted on the board. “Today’s chips are so tiny they are invisible to the eye, and can only be handled by robotic fingers for assembly,” he said.