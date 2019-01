Your Creative Calendar: 73 Things To Do, See, And Hear This May

Jen Kirkman – I’m Gonna Die Alone (And I Feel Fine), May 22nd. The recently divorced and happily childless comedian expands on the idea put forth in her book, I Can Barely Take Care of Myself: Tales from a Happy Life Without Kids.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Multi-Love, out on May 26th. Psychedelic new sounds from the New Zealand-based unit. Get into it.

Shamir – Ratchet, out on May 19th. The much buzzed-about singer-songwriter unleashes his soaring vocals on his album-length debut.

Tanlines – Highlights, out on May 19th. The synth-happy mood-inducers offer a second helping of 80s-indebted melody.

Hot Chip – Why Make Sense?, out on May 19th. Reliable electro-goofballs Hot Chip are back to weirden up your party. It’s about time! (2014 was the first evenly numbered year since 2002 in which they did not put a new album out.)

Joanna Gruesome – Peanut Butter, out on May 19th. The British noise-pop band keeps it consistent with their tight, yet unrefined madness.

Faith No More – Sol Invictus, out on May 19th. The singular sneer of Mike Patton returns, along with the rest of his best band, for this long-awaited reunion album.

Thee Oh Sees – Mutilator Defeated At Last,out on May 18th. The prolific garage-rockers never leave fans waiting too long for new songs. Would a year off kill them? Possibly.

Prefuse 73 – Rivington Não Rio, out on May 12th. A new set of soundscapes from the producer who’s been bridging hip-hop and EDM long before it was fashionable.

Snoop Dogg – Bush, out on May 12th. It takes more effort to dislike Snoop Dogg than to like him. Surrender to Snoop Dogg.

A$AP Rocky – At.Long.Last.A$AP, out on May 12h. This sophomore album features a stellar lineup of producers, including Danger Mouse, Juicy J, and previous collaborator Clams Casino.

David Duchovny – Hell Or High Water, out on May 12th. It’s Duchovny’s world, we’re just declaring where the truth is in it. This mysterious album follows a recent foray into literature , as well as a new TV show.

Mac McCaughan – Non-Believers, out on May 5th. The frontman of Superchunk, not to mention the label Matador, offers a brand new set of solo tunes.

Best Coast – California Nights, out on May 5th. Bethany Consentino’s dreamy, guitar-fuzz bedroom sounds are always welcome.

My Morning Jacket – The Waterfall, out on May 4th. The experimental indie rock band that wears the costume of a festival jam band returns with its first album in four years.

Mumford & Sons – Wilder Minds, out on May 4th. The vest-wearing gents tweak their formula, basically the sonic equivalent of Antiques Road Show, with sexy results! Wait, not sexy. I meant ‘slightly more rockin’.

The 30th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is on May 30th on HBO. Rock and Roll is here to stay; it will never die. Well, unless some weird flu wipes out most of the Earth’s human population. If that happens, rock and roll is toast.

Late Show with David Letterman series finale is May 20th on CBS. He had a good run.

Mad Men series finale is May 17th on AMC. The ultimate digression on what a person can change about themselves and what they can’t, cloaked as an office drama about advertising in the 1960s, is coming to a close. The silver lining: limitless re-watch potential.

Girl Meets World premieres May 11th on Disney. Cory and Topanga got married and had a baby and now that baby is as old as you were when Boy Meets World ended its run. We all look so different, but at least this show is said to be as charming as it is a throwback. (It’s a huge throwback.)

Davis McCullough – The Wright Brothers, out on May 5th. McCullough explodes the myth of the Wright Brothers; just kidding, he illuminates the story of the pioneering aviator duo with the extensively researched care we’ve come to know and love.

Willie Nelson and David Ritz – It’s a Long Story: My Life, out on May 5th. Maybe we’ll finally learn whether Nelson enjoys the occasional toke!

Jen Lancaster – I Regret Nothing: A Memoir, out on May 5th. The wildly prolific author–she’s delivered a new tome each year since 2006’s Bitter Is The New Black–returns with a look at her bucket list.

Greg Proops – The Smartest Book in the World: A Lexicon of Literacy, A Rancorous Reportage, A Concise Curriculum of Cool, out on May 5th. The loquacious comic and self-styled “smartest man in the world” holds forth on a wide variety of topics limited only by his imagination and page-count.

Ronda Rousey – My Fight / Your Fight, out on May 12th. You’ve seen her kick so much ass in UFC and movies like Furious 7–now let her kick your brain’s ass, with words!

Mark Z. Danielewski – The Familiar, Volume 1: One Rainy Day in May, out on May 12th. The author of seminal brain-bender House of Leaves offers another presumable mindfuck with this new novel about nine interconnected lives on one day.

Neal Stephenson – Seveneves: A Novel, out on May 19th. The disintegration of the moon brings on a torrent of meteor showers in this work by the author of the canonical Cryptonomicon.

Evie Nagy – Devo’s Freedom of Choice, out on May 21st. The latest in the long-running 33 1/3 series, wherein each book is devoted to one world-changing album, finds Fast Company‘s own Evie Nagy having the uncontrollable urge to go long on Devo. With an introduction by Fred Armisen!

Nick Offerman – Gumption, out on May 26th. Newly without his Parks and Recreation persona, Offerman’s second book, and first that isn’t just kind of a transcript of his one-man show, covers 21 of the man’s man’s personal heroes (starting with George Washington, going up until at least Willie Nelson and Yoko Ono).

Mamrie Hart – You Deserve a Drink: Boozy Misadventures and Tales of Debauchery, out on May 26th. When’s the last time you read a book that gave you permission to consume alcohol in its very title? If you’re a fan of Hart’s same-titled webseries, than you already know what type of soused stories you’re in for.