Your Creative Calendar: 73 Things To Do, See, And Hear This May

It’s so hard to say goodbye. Here we stand, at the precipice of an enormous crossroads; on one side of which Mad Men and Late Show with David Letterman are still actively delivering episodes, while on the other side, they have become faded relics of the inexorable march of time. Both landmark shows will bow this May, but our hearts will go on. There will still be reminders of the past, like the sequel series to Boy Meets World , a Poltergeist remake, and David Duchovny’s ’60s-set cop show. There will still be glimpses of the future, both glorious and not so much. Also, Snoop Dogg will be there, for he is a man out of time. Step slightly past the present with Co.Create’s guide to all the summer-starting movies, books, and albums, etc., that should ease you though this transitory pop cultural period.