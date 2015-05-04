Huggies Made A 3-D-Printed Model Of This Blind Mom-To-Be’s Fetus

The moment an expectant mother sees the first ultrasound images of the baby she’s carrying are some of the most exciting moments of a pregnancy–but how does that experience translate to a blind person? It’s one of the moments of joy that seems like it might be hard to translate–but it’s not impossible, as proven in this video from Huggies Brazil.

In the four-minute spot from the diaper company’s Brazilian division, a pregnant woman named Tatiana goes through the various health checks that accompany pregnancy, and, over a gentle piano score and imagery of teddy bears and mobiles, talks extensively (in Portugese, naturally) about her hopes and expectations for the little boy she’s expecting. Then, as she received her first ultrasound, she asks the doctor to tell her what he looks like. He describes the baby’s nose and ears, as she explains what she imagines–and then, 15 minutes after the ultrasound, he returns with a 3-D-printed model of little Murilo (and the words “I am your son” printed in braille). Tatiana puts her hands over the lil’ guy’s face as she feels for herself what he’ll look like, tearfully grateful for the unexpected glimpse. And if the 3-D model looks a little bit like a fetal version of Han Solo frozen in Carbonite, well, we’ll call the Star Wars Day tie-in a happy coincidence.



