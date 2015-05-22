Here’s How You Can Put Your Instagram Skills To Use For A Cause You Care About

Most nonprofits still aren’t exactly sure if or how they should be using Instagram–or, if they have a tiny marketing budget or team, they may just not have time for social media beyond Facebook and Twitter. A new website called Gramming for Good is designed to hook nonprofits up with Instagrammers who happen to care about their cause and can help with visual storytelling to new audiences.

“More and more the Instagram platform is being used as a marketing tool,” says designer Dan Cohen, who created the new site as an extension of Collective Good, his organization that connects designers and artists with nonprofits to work on projects. “A lot of nonprofits aren’t taking full advantage of it.”





Over the last few years, Cohen noticed that for-profit brands were starting to ask popular Instagrammers to put products in their feeds, tag the brand in a photo, or mention the brand in comments. He realized that nonprofits could do the something similar–and in a less sleazy way, by tapping into causes that photographers already wanted to support.

“I picture this working the same way people volunteer in the real world at a food bank, animal shelter or beach cleanup,” he says. “People find causes they want to get involved with, and instead of serving food, or helping walk dogs, they use the power of the image to make their audience aware of a cause they are passionate about. They feel great because they’re giving back by helping to raise awareness and the nonprofit enjoys the exposure and potential reach of a new audience.”





The photographer might, for example, take over the nonprofit’s feed and start posting original content, or they might just supply images or tag their own photos. They also might host a real-life event like a photowalk or Instameet.

While the nonprofit gains a new audience, the photographer could as well. “Besides karma and feeling good, I’m sure it will also help get them exposure and perhaps access to a new audience they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” Cohen says.

The site, which just launched, is inviting both nonprofits and photographers to sign up now.