This Startup’s Side Project Scans Every Periscope Video To Help You Find The Best Streams

Is the cat inside, or on the beach?

Is it night or day?

These are the kinds of questions SoHo-based startup Dextro can answer in real time about hundreds of public videos streaming through the Periscope live video app at any given moment. To rapidly analyze and sort all these videos, Dextro relies on computer-vision algorithms its founders have been developing since late 2012. The technology works in a similar way to the face-detection software Facebook uses to automatically tag photos, but Dextro’s system can recognize thousands of moving objects and scenes.

Dextro’s new tool, called Stream, launches today as a mobile-optimized site that sorts Periscope videos by their content: Cats, computers, swimming pools, and talking heads, to name a few popular categories. The system does not analyze stream text titles, which are often non-descriptive; instead, it groups videos based only on how its algorithms interpret the visual scene being filmed. Dextro already uses this technology to analyze pre-recorded videos for companies–for example, a brand may want to know which videos on Instagram contain its products–but this is the first time the two-year-old startup has applied its algorithms to live streams.





“A lot of interesting research work has been done, for example, on the images you might see if you did a Google Image search for pizza,” Dextro CEO David Luan told Fast Company. “But we realized the value for the market is being able to analyze cluttered video scenes and still see the pizza.”

The Stream tool helps to solve a major problem with the Periscope app, which Twitter launched in March. When using the app, it is easy to find videos from people you follow as well as videos currently being streamed by random strangers around the world. But it is not yet possible to search for videos by content, a limitation that sometimes adds to the fun of using the app–you never know what you’re about to watch–but ultimately holds Periscope back from becoming a more robust social network.