The Value In Creating A Culture Of Co-Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship has a progression. You and a partner take your cutting-edge idea and launch a company, investing cash and sweat equity. You make some mistakes, you deal with the pressure. If your idea is a good one, if you make more right decisions than wrong ones, you have a good chance of success, or so you would think.

But you can’t foresee the future. Say your company grows from a few employees to 30, and then 50. The dynamics start shifting. You find that you need a new office, policies and procedures, a bigger strategy, and what seemed like a simple idea has become quite complex. Now you’re at 100 employees. When you look back, you hardly recognize your original idea.

What happened? Your company likely lost its initial entrepreneurial spirit as it grew, and your brilliant idea morphed into a bureaucracy. If I’ve learned one thing after starting 10 companies, it’s that you’ve got to keep that initial spirit going, and to do that, you must foster it among all employees.

Here’s how to turn employees into co-entrepreneurs:

Entrepreneurs are driven more by ownership in what they created than by how much they are paid. Their true reward is based on the company’s success. If the business does well, they feel rewarded, and if it does poorly, money usually can’t lift their spirits.

Organizations should consider offering incentives as if employees are shareholders, either by issuing stock options, introducing a profit-sharing plan, or providing incentives on sales in certain cases. An organization is far more effective having owners in every position rather than only a few at the top.

In a company’s early stages, the founders are the ones who identify opportunities and innovative solutions to drive growth. But all employees should be expected to do that, which means that everyone should be given the opportunity to develop a vision of the future and innovate within his scope of work.