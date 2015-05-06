What Marriage Equality Would Mean For The Economy

Update: On June 26th, 2015 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 vote that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry, a decision that strikes down existing bans in 14 states, making same-sex marriage legal nationwide and protected under the 14th amendment.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard long-awaited arguments on four cases related to same-sex marriage. At stake is the determination of whether there is a constitutional right to marry and whether states have an obligation to perform same-sex marriages. The court may also issue a narrower decision on whether states must recognize legal marriages performed in other states, and not rule on the states’ obligation to perform them.

“If the Supreme Court rules the way it’s expected to, then that’s it. That’ll be a 50-state solution,” says Ilya Shapiro, a senior fellow in constitutional studies at the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based libertarian think tank. Shapiro is among those who believe that marriage equality is rooted in the U.S. Constitution.

They’re big questions–with big economic implications, says M.V. Lee Badgett, a scholar at the Williams Institute for Sexual Orientation Law and Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles and director of the Center for Public Policy and Administration at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Although the exact numbers are tough to come by, nationwide marriage equality may affect everything from federal, state, and local taxation and government spending to consumer spending and health care costs.

Marriage confers more than 1,100 rights and responsibilities for a couple under the law, ranging from how custody of minor children and hospital visitation are treated to how couples file their taxes. In 2013, the IRS and Treasury Department stated that legally married same-sex couples would be recognized as such for all federal income tax purposes, even if their state of residence doesn’t recognize same-sex marriage. This affects the income tax, estate and gift taxes, and payroll taxes associated with many employee spousal benefits. This may result in a “marriage bonus,” whereby the couple pays less tax than each would individually, or a “marriage penalty” if the couples pay more. The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, a think tank devoted to tax issues, created a calculator to help spouses determine how they might be affected by filing jointly.

In 2004, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) looked at the effect on government spending and revenue if same-sex marriage were legal nationwide (the latest report of its kind). The report estimated that, through 2014, marriage penalties would rise–and so would government revenue–to the tune of $200 million to $400 million each year. However, that represents less than 0.1% of federal revenue.

Badgett says that some asset transfers–for example, transfers of real estate between the couple–will no longer be subject to gift, state, or local taxes, as they have in some cases and locales if the couple is legally married, which may have an impact on revenue, but it’s difficult to say by how much.