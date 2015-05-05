advertisement
SWISH: You've Got A Week's Worth Of New Music To Listen To

Hear the new jams from Disclosure, Britney Spears, and My Morning Jacket.

By Tyler Hayes2 minute Read

Hear the sound of a creative pivot (plus, the sounds of My Morning Jacket, Britney + Iggy, Best Coast, and Leon Bridges).

New Music

Swish: the sound of Kanye West effortlessly changing the name of his yet-to-be-released album. Coincidentally, Swish is also the name he’s picked as the successor to the album’s former title, So Help Me God. Does the new name even matter? What are the odds it gets changed again? (Hint: West says he may change it again.)

Disclosure bang out another thumping hit with “Bang That.” The song has been hot in its first 24 hours and should only keep rising.

My Morning Jacket have a new record out this week. Check out the band doing what they do best with a live performance of “Compound Fracture” on Jimmy Fallon.

What’s Britney Spears been up to? Just hanging with Iggy Azalea and recording new music. “Pretty Girls” is the result of the two collaborating.

Is The Early November a 2000’s emo band? Maybe, but they can still get down. In anticipation of the band’s new record, here’s the latest song, “Cyanide.”

If you ever liked The Killers, you owe it to yourself to at least check out lead singer Brandon Flowers’ new solo material. The latest is “I Can Change,” which debuted on BBC Radio 2.

Also:

  • Son Lux has an awesome new video for “Change Is Everything, but be sure to watch the behind-the-scenes video too.
  • Instagram unveiled a new music account which will highlight emerging and popular artists’ photos and video clips on the photo sharing service.
  • Did Drake beg Madonna to make out with her at Coachella? That’s what she says.
  • Miguel has a new extended version of “Coffee” with an appearance by Wale.
  • Emerging artist Shamir has a new video for “Darker.”

Advance Streams

Available Today

  • Best Coast – California Nights
  • Ciara – Jackie
  • Nappy Roots – The 40 Akerz Project
  • Django Django – Born Under Saturn
  • Gacha – Send Two Sunsets
  • Ivan & Alyosha – It’s All Just Pretend
  • Jacco Gardner – Hypnophobia
  • Metz – II
  • Palma Violets – Danger In The Club
  • Torres – Sprinter

Emerging Artist Spotlight

Leon Bridges arguably broke-out and solidified his hype at this year’s SXSW Festival. He’s been dripping songs out slowly as his debut album comes closer. The latest song, “The River” is a beautiful slow burn that only sets expectations higher.

About the author

Tyler Hayes is a Southern California native, early technology adopter, and music enthusiast. You can reach him at tyler@liisten.com

