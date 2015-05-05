SWISH: You’ve Got A Week’s Worth Of New Music To Listen To

Hear the sound of a creative pivot (plus, the sounds of My Morning Jacket, Britney + Iggy, Best Coast, and Leon Bridges).

Swish: the sound of Kanye West effortlessly changing the name of his yet-to-be-released album. Coincidentally, Swish is also the name he’s picked as the successor to the album’s former title, So Help Me God. Does the new name even matter? What are the odds it gets changed again? (Hint: West says he may change it again.)

Disclosure bang out another thumping hit with “Bang That.” The song has been hot in its first 24 hours and should only keep rising.

My Morning Jacket have a new record out this week. Check out the band doing what they do best with a live performance of “Compound Fracture” on Jimmy Fallon.

What’s Britney Spears been up to? Just hanging with Iggy Azalea and recording new music. “Pretty Girls” is the result of the two collaborating.