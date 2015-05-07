Etsy Wants To Bring Its Handmade Wares To A Brick-And-Mortar Chain Store Near You

By the time Anthropologie placed an order for 10,000 of her screenprinted hand towels and napkins, Kristina Basgen had already been selling her designs on Etsy and at craft fairs for about three years. But this was different.

The order was so big that Basgen rented an additional storage space to hold it all before it shipped. She moved her operation, called Tina Produce, from an extra room in her apartment into a rented studio space. She and a new printing assistant made 200 towels per day, and a small team of packers arrived once a week to fold them into farmers market-inspired baskets adorned with twine bows. Meanwhile, Basgen struggled with the national retailer’s many requirements. “The shipping policies felt like a sixth-grade math problem,” she remembers. Anthropologie’s strict rules about box size and weight required all her boxes to be the same size, and its requirement that boxes be shipped on pallets proved to be a logistical challenge for the small businesswoman.

Making the leap from fulfilling individual customer orders on Etsy to managing enormous bulk orders for large retailers is often expensive. For small businesspeople, the learning curve during this process is steep. Nevertheless, it’s a transition that Etsy is hoping more of its sellers will make. Though Etsy is not yet profitable, the newly public company sold $1.93 billion worth of handmade merchandise last year, mostly through one-to-one transactions between individual buyers and Etsy sellers online. Now the company is trying to branch out into the wholesale market.

Despite the rise of e-commerce, U.S. shoppers still make more than 90% of their purchases offline. That explains why many e-commerce companies have opened physical stores. Instead of building its own stores, Etsy has decided to sell its sellers’ wares to existing brick-and-mortar stores–in August, the company launched a platform, Etsy Wholesale, for selling to brick-and-mortar retailers. The program allows retailers to shop in a closed section of the website that features sellers Etsy has screened to make sure they are, for instance, able to handle large orders. More than 2,500 sellers have signed up for this program, which requires a one-time $100 fee in addition to the 3.5% commission Etsy claims on all sellers’ sales. According to Etsy’s pre-IPO filing, as of December 31, the company had more than 6,500 local boutiques signed up as buyers for the platform–the types of stores sellers say had previously contacted them for wholesale orders through Etsy’s messaging function. While most of the brick-and-mortar stores using the new platform are small shops, a few big retailers–like Nordstrom and Whole Foods–are also participating in the program.

“Just as we’re providing access for independent retailers to shop designs on Etsy and bringing more unique items to local retail locations, we see that vision for large retailers too,” Etsy Wholesale Group Manager Rand Niederhoffer told Fast Company.

Relationships with this handful of national brands have begun with curated, cobranded Etsy displays. Nordstrom, for instance, hosted holiday items from Etsy sellers and has partnered with the service on jewelry trunk shows. Whole Foods recently installed a cobranded display of Etsy items in three of its New York City stores, and West Elm has hosted one-day pop-up shops with Etsy sellers.

And Etsy is expanding its cadre of big-brand retailers with an Open Call pitch event in July at which Etsy sellers can make their case to buyers from stores like the Land of Nod and Lou & Grey.