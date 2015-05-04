Get Free Wi-Fi At The Beach, But Only If You’re In the Shade

Summer is nearly here, which means legions of the pale and the cold-stricken will emerge from their bunkers and wool sweaters to lay bare their skin and bask in the almighty sunshine.

But a new PSA campaign is going right to the beach to remind people about the risks of skin cancer with an installation offering people something in return for stepping into the shade. Agency Happiness Brussels has created “Shadow Wi-Fi,” a free Wi-Fi system that only operates in the shade.

The agency put up structures on the beach to cast a shadow, the software calibrates itself, searches for the sun, follows it throughout the day and rotates the Wi-Fi antenna to point to the shadow zone. You move out of the shade, you lose the signal.





The agency’s plan for the installation is to roll it out internationally through various skin cancer foundations, starting with Peru’s Liga Contra el Cancer (League Against Cancer).