The Growing Business Of Detecting Unconscious Bias

These findings are according to the startup Textio that launched last year and recently raised $1.5 million for its software that promises to spot gender bias in job descriptions and performance reviews. Companies like Textio are becoming a big business, particularly in Silicon Valley, where the percentage of underrepresented minorities is so low, employers shouldn’t trust their own judgment anymore. After all, if we learned nothing else from Ellen Pao’s landmark gender discrimination case, we know that inequality is never as black and white as some of us believe.

Unconscious bias, often referred to as “second-generation discrimination,” can be as subtle as the language used to describe men and women during performance reviews, as tech company Kanjoya discovered with its emotion-aware language-processing technology. For example, Kanjoya’s technology, which has been developed in over eight years in collaboration with linguistics experts from Stanford University, finds that the word “assertiveness” is used to describe women negatively in reviews, but is correlated with positive reviews and promotions for men.

Armen Berjikly, founder and CEO, tells Fast Company his company spent years compiling data before their technology was actually developed–and that’s what gives Kanjoya its “precise” ability to “read between the lines of what someone’s trying to communicate.” Its tools uncover subtle differences in opinions, attitudes, and sentiment in conversations and can detect the earliest signs of bullying, harassment, and discrimination. Berjikly says Kanjoya’s technology is also able to recognize human emotions and intent in language.

After building the technology, Berjikly realized there are two areas where it would have the most value. “One is around your customers and the experience they’re having with your brand, which is enormously emotional,” he says. “The second place is the internal world, which looks at how emotional the decision is to keep working somewhere, or to work really hard, or to care more than you should or less than you should.”

“When we looked at those two worlds, the area that we thought we could make the most impact, where people were the least understood, but yet affected the biggest part of their lives was this employee world,” explains Berjikly. “We spend, at least in my world, more time at the office than we do at home, with our coworkers than we do with our families. And there’s not a person that we know who isn’t feeling like they’re not totally understood at work or that their manager, their company doesn’t get them.”

So far, it seems Silicon Valley has embraced Berjikly’s technology. Founded in 2007, the company has raised $20 million in venture capital from investors including D.E. Shaw, Floodgate, and SV Angel, and its clients include Cisco, Twitter, and Genentech.