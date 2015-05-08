How A Computer Can Anticipate Users’ Needs (Without Driving Them Crazy)

When you walk into a restaurant, why doesn’t your phone silence immediately, sensing that you’ll be enjoying the company of the people you’re eating with rather than receiving calls? Or when you get up from the table after two hours, why doesn’t it hail an Uber, knowing that you need a ride home?

Why is it that your phone can’t automatically do things for you based on your context, but instead you have to hunt through pages and pages of applications to find the app you need, then tap, swipe, tap, exit—taking multiple steps within the app to finally get the relevant information? Your phone should be able to understand who you are and be able to predict what you need in the moment. This is called anticipatory computing, and it is the future of search.

While this concept is not new (Marissa Mayer discussed it in 2008), it isn’t pervasive, and it won’t be until anticipatory computing becomes a core component of the majority of systems. Anticipatory computing is reliant on two pieces: data and user experience.

Expect the Unexpected

In today’s world, the data is available. With more and more sensors being built into our phone, they have the capability of knowing where we’ve been, the music we listen to, upcoming events–the list goes on and on. When we pair this information with all of the data that we now store online (e.g photos, documents, posts), there is more than enough information to understand our patterns and to predict our needs.

The user experience has not addressed the unpredictability of human behavior.

Despite all of this data, the user experience remains a challenge because it has not addressed the unpredictability of human behavior. To better understand unpredictable behavior might look like, let’s return to the restaurant example. In addition to wanting your phone go on silent while you’re sitting down to a meal, there are a variety of other things you may want. Maybe you want a suggestion on what to order, want to check in on Foursquare to let your friends know where you are, or want to send your family a photo of the meal.

It’s also quite possible that you want to do something completely unrelated, like respond to email. Each action may be more or less probable based on current context, but it’s very difficult to predict human behavior with 100% certainty. So what method comes closest to providing the information we want just when we need it?

Between Push and Pull

Today, computers, tablets, and phones provide two primary models to access information: pull and push. In the first, the user is pulling information by opening an app or visiting a website. The pull case happens when the user knows exactly what they are looking for (e.g to check in at a restaurant) and therefore opens an app like

Foursquare to do so.