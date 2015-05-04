Someone Strapped A GoPro To A Mumbai Street Dog And The Results Will Break Your Heart

We’ve seen so many happy GoPro videos that capture the fun, exciting moments in the life of a dog that it’s easy to forget that it’s really only the luckiest dogs who get to enjoy the thrill of rushing down to the beach or making new friends while being dog-sat . For dogs who are less fortunate, life can be a whole lot uglier–and a GoPro-like device can help capture that, too.

That’s the takeaway from this brutal spot from the Indian nonprofit World For All, which seeks to “save the helpless animals of Mumbai” by placing them in homes where they’ll be cared for. And if that mission didn’t seem urgent before you watched the video, it certainly will afterward. In the two-minute spot, a stray street dog in the city wears a GoPro and is treated in ways that–if you’re of a sensitive disposition–might prove too hard to watch (the video’s scenarios may or may not be staged but the reality for a dog like this is at least as bad as what’s depicted). The unnamed homeless dog runs through busy streets full of fast-moving cars, gets kicked, yelled at, has fireworks and buckets of water thrown at it, and spends its most peaceful moments sifting through garbage looking for something to eat. (We’re choosing to believe that there were at least a few moments of kindness from people that didn’t make the editing cut, just to keep our faith in humanity from sinking to Arya Stark levels.) Life as a stray dog is harsh, cruel, and–as the video suggests–tragically short. If this doesn’t have you at least thinking about heading down to the animal shelter, you might be dead inside.



