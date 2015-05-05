Why Managing Work-Life Balance Is Harder Than Ever

Despite a plethora of apps , corporate initiatives , and advice , it’s never been harder to achieve a work-life balance.

According to its latest survey of nearly 9,700 full-time workers, EY, the global assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services firm, found that one-third of employees report that managing their personal and professional lives has become more difficult.

The reasons aren’t surprising. Challenges such as sluggish wage increases coupled with the rising cost of living are hitting one group the hardest. Some U.S. millennials moving into management and becoming parents before the age of 30 are facing increased responsibility. That translates to more time spent at work. Around the world, an estimated 50% of managers said they work more than 40 hours per week, and four in 10 say the hours they put on the clock have increased in the last five years. Of managers, full-time working parents (41%) have seen their hours increase more in the last five years than those who don’t have children (37%).

The Global Generations survey, EY’s second attempt to study generational issues in the workplace, was conducted in the U.S., Germany, Japan, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and the U.K. In addition to international findings, 1,200 full-time U.S. workers were asked about major changes they have made, or would be willing to make, to better manage their work-life balance, paid parental leave, and couples’ work schedules by generation.

Overall, the global economy had a big impact on work-life balance, affecting everything from job choice, higher education, and whether or not to have kids.

Over one-third of workers said they changed jobs because of the economy. The economy caused one in six (15%) full-time workers to get divorced or separated and almost one-sixth (13%) to delay getting a divorce. Twenty-two percent said they encouraged their spouse or partner to return to the workforce and a quarter asked them not to quit their job or reduce hours to support the family. Nearly a quarter (23%) decided not to have additional children and more than one in five (21%) delayed having additional children. Twenty-four percent went back to school overall, but workers in other countries were twice as likely to pursue higher education (24%) than their U.S. counterparts (12%).

Not everyone could afford school, though. Nineteen percent had to leave school and 22% delayed their education. Some 22% said their ability to help pay for higher education for their children was impacted.

Judging by the results of the survey, the traditional 40-hour workweek is becoming obsolete. Management has seen a significant increase in hours, with 64% reporting working two to four hours more a week and one-third (36%) logging an extra five hours or more.