Official Rules: #LetItFly Contest

Please note It is your sole responsibility to review and understand your employer’s policies regarding your eligibility to participate in trade promotions. If you are participating in violation of your employer’s policies, you may be disqualified from entering or receiving prizes. Fast Company and Virgin Atlantic disclaim any and all liability or responsibility for disputes arising between an employee and his or her employer related to this matter, and prizes will only be awarded in compliance with the employer’s policies.

Common terms used in these rules These are the official rules that govern how the #LetItFly contest promotion will operate (“Contest”). In these rules, “we,” “our,” and “us” refer to Fast Company, a unit of Mansueto Ventures LLC, the sponsor of this Contest. “You” refers to an eligible Contest entrant. What laws govern the way this contest is executed and administrated? This Contest is hosted in the United States, and entry information is collected on computers in the United States. This Contest will be governed by the laws of the State of New York, and you consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts of the State of New York for any disputes arising out of this Contest. If you do not agree with this provision and these Official Rules, please do not enter this Contest. Contest description This is a skill-based Contest. The object of this Contest is to share compelling thoughts on the theme of business travel as adventure. For the purposes of this Contest, Each Tweet as described in the following “How Do I Enter?” section will be called an “Entry.” All eligible Entries received will be judged using the criteria described below to determine the winners of the prizes described below. This Contest starts at 7:01 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on May 6, 2015, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on May 7, 2015 (“Entry Period”). Can I enter? You are eligible to enter this Contest if you meet the following requirements at time entry: You are a registered attendee at Fast Company’s FC/LA Creativity Counter-Conference on May 6 and 7, 2015 (the “Conference”);

You are at least 18 years of age;

You are NOT an employee of Mansueto Ventures or of an affiliate;

You are NOT involved in any part of the administration and execution of this Contest; and

You are NOT an immediate family (parent, sibling, spouse, child) or household member of a Mansueto Ventures employee, an employee of an affiliate of Mansueto Ventures, or a person involved in any part of the administration and execution of this Contest;

You HAVE a valid passport;

You do NOT have a criminal record. How do I enter? To enter, an eligible entrant must tweet from his/her personal twitter account an answer to tell us how they make business an adventure including #LetItFly and @Virgin_Atlantic.

An eligible entrant may submit an unlimited number of Entries. What constitutes an eligible Entry? To be eligible for judging, an Entry must meet the following requirements:

The tweet must be from the entrant’s personal account, not the account of the entrant’s employer;

The tweet must include “#LetItFly” and “@Virgin_Atlantic”;

The Entrant must be a registered attendee of the Conference; and Entries may NOT contain, as determined by us, in our sole and absolute discretion, any content that: is sexually explicit, unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic;

promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing) or a particular political agenda;

is obscene or offensive;

defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;

communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which we wish to associate; and/or violates any law; We reserve the right to reject any Entry, in our sole and absolute discretion, that we determine does not meet the above criteria. How will my Entry be potentially used? Other than what is set forth below, we are not claiming any ownership rights to your Entry. However, by submitting your Entry, you: are granting us an irrevocable, royalty-free, worldwide right and license to: (i) use, review, assess, test and otherwise analyze your Entry and all its content in connection with this Contest; and (ii) feature your entry and all content in connection with the marketing, sale, or promotion of this Contest (including but not limited to internal and external sales meetings, conference presentations, tradeshows, and screen shots of the Contest Entry in press releases) and the Sponsors in all media (now known or later developed)

agree to sign any necessary documentation that may be required for us and our designees to make use of the rights you granted above;

understand and acknowledge that the Sponsor(s) may have developed or commissioned materials similar or identical to your submission and you waive any claims you may have resulting from any similarities to your entry;

understand that we cannot control the incoming information you will disclose to our representatives in the course of entering, or what our representatives will remember about your Entry. You also understand that we will not restrict work assignments of representatives who have had access to your entry. By entering this Contest, you agree that use of information in our representatives’ unaided memories in the development or deployment of our products or services does not create liability for us under this agreement or copyright or trade secret law;

understand that you will not receive any compensation or credit for use of your Entry, other than what is described in these Official Rules Please note that following the end of this Contest your Entry may be posted on a website selected by us for viewing by visitors to that website. We are not responsible for any unauthorized use of your Entry by visitors to this website. While we reserve these rights, we are not obligated to use your Entry for any purpose, even if it has been selected as a winning Entry. If you do not want to grant us these rights to your Entry, please do not enter this Contest. Winner determination and prizes At the close of the Entry Period, a panel of judges from Fast Company and Virgin Atlantic will review all eligible Entries received and select five (5) Grand Prize Winners based on the following judging criteria: Originality

Humor

Sense of adventure

Creativity In addition, to be awarded one of the Grand Prizes, an Entrant must be available to travel to London, England on June 17, 2015 and return to Los Angeles on June 20, 2015.

The decisions of the judges are final and binding. If we do not receive a sufficient number of Entries meeting the entry requirements, we may, at our discretion, select fewer Winners than the number of Contest Prizes described below. Grand Prizes: Each of five (5) winning Entrants will be invited to attend a special “Neighborhood Deep Dive” that will take place in London, England on June 19, 2015. The invitation includes the following travel accommodations for each Winner: Round trip coach airfare on Virgin Atlantic from LAX to Heathrow, with the possibility of a free upgrade to Upper Class if available

Transfer to / from airports in LA and London

Three (3) nights standard hotel accommodations in London

A “Neighborhood Deep Dive” tour in London on June 19, 2015 led by a Fast Company Editor including lunch

Welcome dinner at a London restaurant on June 17th, 2015 or June 18th, 2015 Approximate Retail Value: $2,800 USD. Travel subject to availability and must be completed on dates specified by the Sponsor or prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner. Some restrictions may apply. No cancellation of reservation or transfer of reservation to another date after reservation has been made. Each winner is responsible for providing all required travel documents, including, but not limited to required Visa, passport etc. Potential winners will be notified by sending an email to the email address of the Entrant filed with Fast Company at the time of registration for the Conference By May 12, 2015. If the notification that we send is returned as undeliverable, or you are otherwise unreachable for any reason, we may award to a runner-up.

If there is a dispute as to who is the potential winner, we will consider the potential winner to be the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the twitter account used to send the winning tweet. If you are a potential winner, we may require you to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability/Publicity Release and a W-9 tax form or W-8 BEN tax form within 5 days of notification. If you do not complete the required forms as instructed or fail to return the required forms within the time period listed on the winner notification message, we may disqualify you and select a runner-up. If you are confirmed as a winner of this Contest: You may not exchange your prize for cash or any other merchandise or services. However, if for any reason an advertised prize is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value; and

You may not designate someone else as the winner. If you are unable or unwilling to accept your prize, we may award it to a runner up; and

If you accept a prize, you will be solely responsible for all applicable taxes related to accepting the prize; and

If you are otherwise eligible for this Contest, but lack the necessary travel documents (e.g., passport, visa, etc.) or the legal right to enter Great Britain, we reserve the right to rescind your prize and we may award it to a runner up. What other conditions am I agreeing to by entering? By entering this Contest you agree: To abide by these Official Rules; and

To release and hold harmless Virgin Atlantic, Fast Company, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, employees and agents from any and all liability or any injury, loss or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with this Contest, or any prize won; and

That the Sponsors’ decisions will be final and binding on all matters related to this Contest; and

That, by accepting a prize, the Sponsors may use of your proper name, likeness and state of residence online and in print, or in any other media, in connection with this Contest, without payment or compensation to you, except where prohibited by law. What if something unexpected happens and the contest can’t run as planned? If someone cheats, or a virus, bug, catastrophic event, or any other unforeseen or unexpected event that cannot be reasonably anticipated or controlled, (also referred to as force majeure) affects the fairness and / or integrity of this Contest, we reserve the right to cancel, change or suspend this Contest. This right is reserved whether the event is due to human or technical error. If a solution cannot be found to restore the integrity of the Contest, we reserve the right to select winners from among all eligible entries received before we had to cancel, change or suspend the Contest. If you attempt to compromise the integrity or the legitimate operation of this Contest by hacking or by cheating or committing fraud in ANY way, we may seek damages from you to the fullest extent permitted by law. Further, we may ban you from participating in any of our future Contest, so please play fairly. How can I find out who won? For a list of winners, you can email skempadoo@fastcompany.com after May 18, 2015.

Fast Company, a unit of Mansueto Ventures LLC, 7 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007.