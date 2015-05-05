One Size Doesn’t Fit All: The Making Of A Next-Generation Sex Toy

The ultimate challenge in sensory design and branding–a next generation adult pleasure aid conceived to bring both innovation and excitement to the sex toy market–gets its first official showcase by its British creators at TechCrunch Disrupt in New York this week.

Crescendo is the world’s first adult toy that takes the shape each user wants, according to its maker MysteryVibe, a U.K. company whose philosophy is: one size does not fit all. Furthermore, it vibrates according to an individual’s mood and desires thanks to an app which allows the user to select preferred vibrations and vibration combinations.

However the product is just a step along the road to an even bolder vision, MysteryVibe chief executive and former management consultant Soumyadip Rakshit says: the creation of a complete sensory experience that learns and adapts to the user’s body and desires.

MysteryVibe was inspired by the smartphone industry back and Nokia’s 2008 concept phone, Morph, a tablet, watch and phone rolled into one, created using nano science that allowed the device to bend and take on various shapes. “Our idea was to create something as extraordinary in pleasure–a sector we felt had long lagged behind in terms of innovation and advancement,” Rakshit recalls. “There was a big gap in the market for more subtle, playful, non-phallus-shaped toys for women. We invested heavily in research then conceived a considered brand positioning before creating our fast actual product.” He adds: “Back then it was more taboo than it is now, of course, in a world post-50 Shades of Gray.”





MysteryVibe’s first product, Crescendo, is the result of close collaboration between design and innovation consultants Seymourpowell and sensory branding specialists Condiment Junkie, with an app created by app developer Fueled.

The starting point was a brand model conceived by Seymourpowell to explain the underlying philosophy behind MysteryVibe. This model was then expanded upon by Condiment Junkie which provided rationale and context–giving meaning to the brand and identity through the aromas, tastes, sounds, visuals, and other intricate details which would be associated with it.

Condiment Junkie explored how brand and products could, and should, engage sensorially with its audience, creating a multi-sensory manifesto to help shape further product development, packaging, brand communications, promotions, and even events. These guidelines allowed all involved to add sensorial appeal wherever possible and provided a solid platform on which to design and develop the first in a series of products.