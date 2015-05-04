See Every NFL Team’s Helmet Re-Imagined, Marvel-Style

Building off an intense and highly cinematic press tour, The Avengers: Age of Ultron debuted this past weekend with the second-highest grossing opening of all time at $188 million. The only reason it didn’t take the No. 1 spot is because it is currently being squatted by the original Avengers film, which managed to squeeze out $20 million or so extra in 2012. The point is that Marvel has become completely unstoppable, and its superheroes won’t rest until they’ve taken over the galaxy. (Whoops, they already did that. ) Now we also have an idea of what it might look like if the Marvel Cinematic Universe took over the NFL as well.

Much like when the designer John Raya imagined a Star Wars-inflected NFL, a new series of images features football helmets in the key of Marvel. Created by designer Justin Kozisek, the collection sports sharply illustrated mock-ups, some of which resemble NFL teams—the Oakland Shields look just like the Raiders—and others that are out of this world—the Cleveland Things helmet looks like a close-up of someplace on The Thing’s body. The less we think about that the better. Best of all, though, the San Fransisco Ironmen helmet posits a very fun alternate universe in which there’s a helmet emblazoned with a guy wearing a helmet.

Have a look through more designs in the slides above and see all of Kozisek’s designs here.