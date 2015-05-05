What If Superheroes Replaced Politicians On The World’s Currency?

In the world of comics, it’s not unusual for superheroes and supervillains to hold political power. The Fantastic Four’s nemesis Dr. Doom is the king of Latveria, while Captain America has been elected U.S. President in at least one corner of the Marvel Universe.

In the real world, though, world leaders are about as far away from superheroes as you can get. That’s something Alessandro Rabatti wants to change. In his Facebank series, the Florence, Italy-based artist takes icons of the world economy, cuts their likenesses out of currency, and then modifies them to look like popular Marvel and DC Superheroes.

Alessandro Rabatti

Cutting out parts of the dollar bill, pound sterling, and Chinese yuan, Rabatti mixes and matches the faces of leaders such as Abraham Lincoln, Queen Elizabeth II, and Chairman Mao to create the likeness of Iron Man, Spider-Man, Dr. Doom, Wolverine, Hellboy, Catwoman, and more. According to the artist, the project aims “to reflect and convey the symbolic value of money and inspire thoughts about the current economic crisis.”

Even if you don’t buy that, it’s a lot of fun seeing Captain America on the front of the dollar bill. You can see more of Rabatti’s work here.

[via Design Taxi]