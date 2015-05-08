How Freelancers Could Determine The Next Presidential Election

The 2016 presidential election–like pretty much every election in the past 30 years–will be determined by a relative handful of votes in a relative handful of states. Politicians will be biting and scratching for the slightest edge, hoping to carve out those few extra votes they need on the margins.

But there is a massive voting bloc out there waiting to be tapped that the candidates should be considering.

There are more than 53 million voting-age Americans no one is really speaking to. Enough voters to easily tip any swing state–if only politicians would take the time to understand their lives, their struggles, and their hopes.

Politicos, meet freelancers.

They’re all around you. More than one in three Americans (34%) is doing some type of freelance work, according to a study commissioned by Freelancers Union and Elance-oDesk last year.

That number is huge. It’s as large as the entire U.S. Latino community, often hailed as the nation’s most important rising political force. It’s more than the combined number of voters (Democrats and Republicans) who came to the polls in California, New York, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, and Florida in 2012. And with annual freelance earnings north of $715 billion, they earn more than the combined value of Facebook, Walmart, Amazon, Starbucks, and McDonald’s.

This new class of workers is broad and diverse, from the hipster freelance graphic designer to the mom-of-three making extra money driving an Uber to the house cleaner earning cash with multiple gigs. And they’re politically up for grabs.