Carly Fiorina Is Running For President, But She’d Rather You Not Visit CarlyFiorina.Org

This morning Carly Fiorina formally announced her bid for the Republican nomination for president. Fiorina is running on her track record as a successful woman in business. She was CEO of Hewlett-Packard from 1999 to 2005 when HP merged with Compaq.

But one intrepid denizen of the Internet wants to put a wrinkle in her plans. Someone registered CarlyFiorina.org and is using it to draw attention to Fiorina’s tenure at HP, where she laid off 30,000 employees. The website is simple: Each person Fiorina fired is represented by a frowning emoticon.





We’ve seen lots of candidate parody sites over the years. The most notable recent example was Ted Cruz. While Cruz vehemently opposed the Affordable Care Act, TedCruzForAmerica.com redirects to Healthcare.gov. The most powerful, of course, happened to Rick Santorum.

But it especially doesn’t bode well for someone whose main claim to fame is running a technology company. CarlyFiorina.org was only registered in December of 2014, more than five years after she ran for Senate in California against Barbara Boxer. So Fiorina had ample time to snatch up this domain for herself, if only she had been paying attention to it.

Meanwhile, Fiorina’s own campaign website is touting her success of doubling HP’s revenues and euphemistically refers to firing a small city’s population (or half a Google’s-worth of employees) as not always making “the popular decisions.”





In any case, it looks like Fiorina might have some trouble running on her record as a job creator.



